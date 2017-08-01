Cycle Challenge rides fast approaching

This year's C.ex McDonald’s Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday.

IF YOU haven't already registered to ride in Sunday's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge, time is running out.

Friday is the cut off point to get your entries in and according to event manager Phil Price, the current numbers are healthy and growing every day.

"We're well over the 300 mark but they're rapidly piling in every hour," Price said.

There's a ride for everyone too.

Ranging from the 100km event for the serious riders to the 10km family ride, there's a ride that can suit your standard.

And just by entering, you go in the draw to win a Specialized Roubaix road bike valued at more than $4000 or one of two amazing cycling holidays with SpiceRoads tours valued at $2000 each.

To register online, visit https://cexmcdonaldscyclechallenge.com/entry/.

COFFS COAST CYCLE CHALLENGE

C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge - A project of Coffs City Rotary

When: Sunday, August 6

Start: Geoff King Motors Park, Hogbin Dr.

Times: The first event (100km) starts at 7.30am.

Distances: 10km, 20km, 40km, 60km, 100km.

More information / online registration: https://cexmcdonaldscyclechallenge.com.