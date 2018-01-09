Cyberspace community helping to cope with cancer

SUPPORT AVAILABLE: A community of helpers are available for those living with the affects of cancer.

SUPPORT AVAILABLE: A community of helpers are available for those living with the affects of cancer. Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Adv

THE holiday and festive season bring joy to most of us but can pose many challenges for people affected by cancer.

Feelings of loneliness, isolation and sadness are common when others are celebrating good times.

The Cancer Council Online Community (CCOC) provides people currently living with cancer, cancer survivors, families, carers, friends and the wider cancer community the opportunity to connect, share experiences and find information and support in a safe forum.

It's available to Coffs Coast region residents 24/7 and from any online device, regardless of their location or travel distance from physical support groups.

The region's community engagement manager Brenna Smith said the CCOC aims to reduce isolation.

"What we are seeing through our peer support programs is more and more people are now turning to digital platforms for information and support,” she said.

"To connect with others who can relate to what they are experiencing.

"The platform is designed to complement existing Cancer Council NSW information and support services, connecting people with each other in real time, regardless of when they seek information, or where they live.

"The entire website is also moderated and community managed by qualified health professionals.

"If you're caring for a loved one with cancer our CCOC also has a dedicated channel for family, friends and carers with advice and information on a range of topics.

"These include how to help a loved one through diagnosis and treatment, how to access financial and legal support and coping with grief and loss.

"When caring for someone with cancer it's important to look after yourself as well.”

For more information visit www.cancercouncil.com.au/OC