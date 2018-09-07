CWA calling for health equality

OPEN DAY: Members of the Coffs Harbour Country Women's Association of NSW at their open day, which they used to highlight the need for improved regional access to healthcare services.

ADVOCATING for the rights of women, families and communities throughout regional and rural Australia, the work of the Coffs Harbour Country Women's Association of NSW continues to endure.

The group held its open day on Wednesday as part of this year's CWA Awareness Week, the focus being healthcare inequalities between metropolitan and country areas.

"The ongoing erosion of healthcare services in rural and regional areas is a serious issue, but for too long concerns have been ignored, forcing many communities to the brink of a healthcare crisis,” said CWA of NSW president Annette Turner.

"Seven million Australians live outside our major cities, but when it comes to allocating health funding, this level of representation doesn't seem to count for much.”

This year's Awareness Week campaign calls for action on the shortage of GPs, difficulties recruiting specialists, specialist nurses and allied healthcare professionals, poor access to dental care, shortage of drug and alcohol support services, and more.

According to a 2017 Medical Journal of Australia report, access to medical specialists in major cities stood at 162.1 full-time equivalent specialists per 100,000 population, but diminished significantly for people living in inner or outer regional (82.7 and 61.5 per 100,000) and remote areas (34.2 per 100,000).