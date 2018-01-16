Cutting the road toll starts in the classroom

CAMS Ignition Program: Calls for the NSW Government to introduce the CAMS Ignition Program for young drivers into NSW Schools.

COFFS Harbour MP Andrew Fraser has called on his government to introduce the Confederation of Australian Motorsports (CAMS) young driver training program into schools as a measure to help combat a rising statewide road toll.

Mr Fraser said it was unfortunate that far too often novice drivers are involved in a statistically high proportion of these accidents.

"The number of deaths is far lower than the number of people who receive injuries as a result of these accidents," Mr Fraser said.

"The cost to the health system for the treatment of those injured is immense and the human cost for friends and relatives of those who are killed or injured is incalculable.

In light of the horrific road toll of 392 fatalities in NSW in 2017, Mr Fraser has written to the Deputy Premier, John Barilaro and copied the correspondence to Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey.

He said the CAMS Ignition program should be adopted as part of the NSW school curriculum and introduced into high schools starting in Year 7.

"It should also be made compulsory for all novice drivers regardless of their age," Mr Fraser said.

"The program is able to be adjusted to meet the needs of interested young drivers in years 7 and 8 and intending young drivers in years 9 to 11.

"A demonstration of this program was run in Coffs Harbour in 2011 with wide acclaim from participants.

"The program also emphasises that a driver licence is a privilege not a right.

"The Government has an obligation to ensure that when novice drivers gain their licence they are fully equipped to handle the vast variety of road and traffic conditions, but unfortunately the current system does not create an environment in which this can be done," he said.

"It is my belief this program will create a generational change for novice drivers and can, in the short and long term, reduce the carnage on our roads," Mr Fraser said.

'IGNITION - PATHWAY TO DRIVING EXCELLENCE'

This driver education program has been trialled at schools and the ABC Insight program.

See goo.gl/EpU5pi and goo.gl/mscwXK for a CAMS video.