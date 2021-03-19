CUTS: Courses axed but Tafe silent job loss numbers

Tafe Coffs Harbour will no longer be running bricklaying or tiling courses.

Two building courses are set to be cut from Coffs Harbour Tafe despite the imminent opening of a multimillion-dollar trades hub.

Bricklaying and tiling will no longer be offered in Coffs Harbour, meaning the closest campus offering the programs are almost 400km away in Newcastle. The cuts come despite the imminent opening of a Tafe Trades Hub which was expected to bring hundreds of new enrollments in key building trades.

A spokesperson for Tafe NSW confirmed the units would be coming to an end and the decision was reached after consultation with industry and analysis of data.

The changes would not impact the "small number" of students currently enrolled in the courses who would "continue their study as normal until they complete their qualification".

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh and Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Dr Geoff Lee dirty a ceremonial shovel together back in 2019.

"TAFE NSW has experienced very low demand for the bricklaying and tiling course over the past few years and subsequent high demand for other trades," the spokesperson said.

Tafe NSW refused to reveal how this would impact staff other than to say the head of infrastructure, energy and construction "has consulted with staff that may be affected in relation to these changes".

The organisation was not concerned the changes would have a detrimental effect on young people looking to learn a trade and pointed to its focus on expanding qualifications such as carpentry, construction, plumbing and water operations.

An artists impression of the trades hub planned for the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

"We will continue to offer training and qualifications that meet local enrolment demand and industry skills requirements through the $13 million Coffs Harbour Trades Hub which is scheduled to open next month," the spokesperson said.

"This new facility will enable TAFE NSW to train an additional 700 apprentices each year."

The new trades hub has previously been billed as a $10.7 million state-of-the-art facility catering to key areas of skills demand which would deliver 200 new training places.