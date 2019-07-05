Cute cat to lay about with

AKARI is a sweet-natured cat who loves affection.

She is a one-year-old domestic short hair cat suitable for a quiet home where she can be kept indoors.

Akari loves to lay around and would love to find a human to cuddle up to while they watch tv together.

If you think Akari would make a great addition to your family, contact the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter to arrange a meeting.

Her adoption fee is $100 plus a lifetime registration fee of $29.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

ROM - R251000223