‘Cut’: Kyrgios shafted at US Open

Nick Kyrgios' 2019 US Open campaign has been brought to an end at the hands of unseeded Russian Andrey Rublev in the third round on Sunday, losing 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.

The Aussie entered the contest as the overwhelming favourite, but his opponent refused to back down and Kyrgios wilted with questions once again raised over his effort.

Things got so bad in the third set of the match the Aussie was shafted from ESPN coverage in America with the host broadcaster switching the feed over to Armstrong Stadium where Denis Shapovalov and Gael Monfils were locked in a fifth-set thriller.

Stream live coverage of 2019 US Open with ESPN on KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

"Don't make comparisons to John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors because that is doing them a disservice," one ESPN commentator proclaimed.

"They were some of the ultimate competitors, yes they had the antics and their antics were short-lived. There was a blow with an umpire then they got on with it.

"The disappointment with Kyrgios is when he doesn't compete hard enough.

"We saw in his opening two rounds how good he can be when he competes well, but when he doesn't I don't like it."

Kyrgios’ effort has been so lacking ESPN has now cut to Armstrong Stadium. — Sean Kent (@seankent) September 1, 2019

Despite showing just how damaging he can be in his opening two games, Kyrgios failed to fire against Rublev as he continued to complain about being unable too see.

The trainer was called early in the match as the mercurial Aussie continually put eye drops in throughout the contest.

His loss continues his damning record at Grand Slams.

For all his otherworldly talent, Nick Kyrgios has still never been past the 3R at the @usopen and the QFs of any Slam. https://t.co/prV8qZWgsF — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 1, 2019

In the early going of the opening set Kyrgios took aim at a linesman who approached the chair umpire mid-game to report the fiery star for an audible obscenity.

"What, that's all right. What did I say?" Kyrgios asked.

He then turned to the linesman and asked him to "come tell me what I said" before shouting "whistleblower".

The chair umpire advised Kyrgios he had reported a word he'd said to which Kyrgios responded "which word was it? I said I can't see a thing, that's all I said".

Things didn't get any better in the second set for Kyrgios as he kept telling his coaching box of his eyesight struggles.

"Call of Duty has ruined me, I can't see a thing," Kyrgios said to his box.

Nick Kyrgios, who is moaning about the lights on Arthur Ashe - "Call of Duty has ruined me. I can't see bro. I low-key can't see." #USOpen — Uche Amako (@UcheAmako) September 1, 2019

He then escalated his complaints midway through the second set as he was picked up saying:

"I don't want to be here though. I just want to go home".

The ugly fallout from his match was a far cry from the entertainment of the pre-game where Kyrgios was enjoying some laughs with commentator Tom Rinaldi.

Earlier in the day the Aussie had taken aim at the commentator over social media, he didn't hold back.

"Who the hell is Tom Rinaldi and why he is commentating a tennis match when he has no idea what's going on," Kyrgios tweeted.

The host broadcaster clearly saw the tweet and decided to have some fun with it ahead of Kyrgios' match in the third round against Andrey Rublev.

As Kyrgios began his walk through the tunnel for his pre-game interview, he was met by none other than Rinaldi.

"Nick, Tom Rinaldi very good to see you," Rinaldi said.

"That's hilarious," Kyrgios responded.

"Why is it hilarious?" Rinaldi asked.

"I was just watching some tennis this morning and I just didn't know who one of the guys was commentating the match, but officially nice to meet you and hopefully you call a good one," Kyrgios said smiling.

Omg this tournament is a gift that keeps giving. After Nick Kyrgios criticizes Tom Rinaldi on Twitter earlier today, ESPN has Tom do the pre-match interview.



"That's hilarious," Kyrgios says as Rinaldi intros himself in the hallway. "Nice to officially meet you." #usopen — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) September 1, 2019

US OPEN RESULTS

6-Alexander Zverev (GER) bt Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(3).

2-Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Q-Chung Hyeon (KOR) 6-3 6-4 6-2.

Pablo Andujar (ESP) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-4 6-3 6-2.

24-Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6

1-Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Coco Gauff (USA) 6-3, 6-0

13-Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt 21-Anett Kontaveit (EST) retired.

WC-Kristie Ahn (USA) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-3 7-5.

26-Julia Goerges (GER) bt 7-Kiki Bertens (NED) 6-2 6-3.

23-Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-4 6-1.

15-Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt 19-Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6-4 6-4.

Q-Taylor Townsend (USA) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 7-5 6-2.

25-Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Andrea Petkovic (GER) 6-3 6-3.