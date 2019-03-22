Customers informed of city centre bank closure

Commonwealth Bank will close its Coffs Harbour branch in May.

Commonwealth Bank will close its Coffs Harbour branch in May. Trevor Veale

THE Commonwealth Bank is informing its Coffs Harbour customers that it will be closing its city centre branch.

Staff are informing customers of the closure with a sign notifying the public that the Coffs Central branch will permanently close on Friday, May 3 at 5pm.

"From Monday, May 6 your closest CommBank branches will be located at:

Park Beach Plaza - 253 Pacific Highway North

Toormina - Toormina Gardens, Toormina Road,” the sign reads.

The sign informing customers that the CBA branch in Coffs Central will close. Matthew Deans

The bank has informed customers they may still be able to complete banking transactions at the Coffs Harbour post office.

"Alternative banking options in Coffs Harbour.The Coffs Harbour Post Shop located at The Palms Centre 35 - 61 Harbour Drive is available for personal and business transactions such as withdrawals, deposits and bill payments including passbooks during normal business hours,” the bank informed customers.

The Commonwealth Bank branch moved into the Coffs Central shopping centre after the former bank branch in Harbour Dr was damaged by the 2013 fire that broke out next door in the old Rivers store.