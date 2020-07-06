Curtain to rise again as performing arts scene emerges from lockdown

Curtains are opening again as Coffs Harbour's performing arts scene gets back in business after lockdown.

Curtains are opening again as Coffs Harbour's performing arts scene gets back in business after lockdown.

The curtain is set to rise once again at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

It will reopen to patrons – with restrictions – from tomorrow (July 7).

Coffs Harbour City Council’s Section Leader Community Programs, Enzo Accadia can’t wait to get back into action.

“It will be wonderful for both residents and visitors who have made clear how much they have been missing this well-loved and vital part of the city’s performing arts scene,” Enzo said.

While the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions has allowed the Theatre to open its doors, a number of safety measures will be in place. These include:

- Capacity not exceeding one person per four square metres of publicly accessible space (excluding staff)

- Seated groups or individuals to be separated by 1-2 empty seats on both sides to support physical distancing.

The Jetty Theatre Box Office will be open each week from Tuesday to Friday, from noon to 4pm from tomorrow.

Jetty Memorial Theatre. Photo by Trevor Veale

As the restrictions will limit the capacity of the theatre space to 44 people, the theatre has planned the following activities:

- An exhibition of the cardboard creations from the recent Cardboard Crowd Concert Series. Running from 7-10 July, it’s an opportunity to see the community-created audience up close.

- Cinematinee screenings will start from Thursday, July 23, with two sessions every second Thursday at 2pm and 6pm.

- The majority of shows have been rescheduled for later this year or 2021. Check out the Jetty Theatre website for information on performance dates, information and ticketing.

Other cultural facilities

PEOPLE visiting the Regional Gallery and Regional Museum on a casual basis will no longer need to pre-book from tomorrow but physical distancing requirements will remain for the time being and staff will monitor visitor numbers in the facilities. People will still need to book for events such as exhibition openings and artist talks or tours.

The current limited opening hours will continue, but are being regularly reviewed:

Current Regional Gallery open hours:

- Tuesday to Friday: 10am to 4pm.

- Saturday: 9:30am to 12 noon.

Current Regional Museum open hours:

- Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 1pm.

- Closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

Visitors to the museum will no longer need to pre-book.

Changes at the library

In addition, in line with the planned easing of COVID-19 restrictions, council’s libraries will be bringing in the following changes from today:

- Allowable on-site visit time increased to 60 minutes

- Library member use of the public computers increased to 60 minutes, but governed by physical distancing guidelines

- The maximum number of on-site visitors increased, but still within the one person per four square metres requirement

- Return of study spaces with physical distancing guidelines

- Return of public wifi access

- Voluntary recording of visitor details for potential contact tracing.

The current shorter opening hours will continue, but these are also being reviewed on an ongoing basis:

- Toormina and Woolgoolga Libraries from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday.

- Harry Bailey Memorial Library from 10am to 12 noon and 1pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

- All branches: 10am to noon, Saturdays.

As with all Council facilities, people are urged to stay home if they feel unwell.