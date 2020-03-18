Menu
Jetty Memorial Theatre
News

Curtain down at the theatre

Wendy Andrews
18th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
WHILE theatre performers are known for “sucking it up getting on with the show”, new precautions surrounding COVID-19 and gatherings of crowds has seen the curtain come down on local productions,

Coffs Harbour Amateur Theatre Society advises that council has taken the precaution of closing the Jetty Memorial Theatre immediately and indefinitely, so the upcoming CHATS production of Romeo & Juliet will not take to the stage.

“While we are disappointed, we support the council and the government,” said David Tune, CHATS.

“We will assess our options and advise everyone of our plans for the future as soon as possible.”

The team at Jetty Memorial Theatre will contact those who have purchased tickets to arrange a refund.

If you would like further information please email CHATS at info@chats.org.au.

