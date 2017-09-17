Curryfest will roar this year!

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion, the feature film at Curryfest's outdoor Bollywood movie on the beach. Supplied by Transmission Films.

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion, the feature film at Curryfest's outdoor Bollywood movie on the beach. Supplied by Transmission Films. Mark Rogers

THANKS to a Multicultural NSW Celebration Grant announced by Minister Ray Williams and sponsorship by Driscolls Berries, the outdoor Bollywood movie on the beach will again be a feature of Woolgoolga's Curryfest next weekend.

"The movie will show after sunset (about 6pm) on Friday evening September 22 at the Beach Reserve, the perfect lead into Curryfest the next day," Curryfest Committee Chair Pamela Fayle said.

Local pop-up film specialists Screenwave will be setting up the big screen and their fabulous sound system and several stalls will be selling food, drinks and ice-creams.

The movie this year is Lion, which is set in both India and Australia and based on a true story.

"We're inviting Coffs Coast locals and visitors to Curryfest to bring a folding chair or cushion, buy something at one of our fabulous local cafes or from the vendors on the Reserve, or just bring their own picnic to enjoy in front of the big screen."

Thanks to the grant and local festival sponsorship the movie night is a free event so put it in your diaries now and check out www.curryfest.com.au for details of other Curryfest events as the event draws closer.

"This year there are Flavours of Curryfest restaurant nights, the free outdoor movie, the dance competitions on main stage at Curryfest, celebrity chef demonstrations, including Spice Queen Christine Manfield and Masterchef contestant Nidhi Mahajan, cooking classes in the week after Curryfest and the new 'Eats on Market Street' open air event on Saturday September 30 as part of the Curryfest celebrations," Pamela said.