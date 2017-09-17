21°
Entertainment

Curryfest will roar this year!

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion, the feature film at Curryfest's outdoor Bollywood movie on the beach. Supplied by Transmission Films.
Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion, the feature film at Curryfest's outdoor Bollywood movie on the beach. Supplied by Transmission Films. Mark Rogers

THANKS to a Multicultural NSW Celebration Grant announced by Minister Ray Williams and sponsorship by Driscolls Berries, the outdoor Bollywood movie on the beach will again be a feature of Woolgoolga's Curryfest next weekend.

"The movie will show after sunset (about 6pm) on Friday evening September 22 at the Beach Reserve, the perfect lead into Curryfest the next day," Curryfest Committee Chair Pamela Fayle said.

Local pop-up film specialists Screenwave will be setting up the big screen and their fabulous sound system and several stalls will be selling food, drinks and ice-creams.

The movie this year is Lion, which is set in both India and Australia and based on a true story.

"We're inviting Coffs Coast locals and visitors to Curryfest to bring a folding chair or cushion, buy something at one of our fabulous local cafes or from the vendors on the Reserve, or just bring their own picnic to enjoy in front of the big screen."

Thanks to the grant and local festival sponsorship the movie night is a free event so put it in your diaries now and check out www.curryfest.com.au for details of other Curryfest events as the event draws closer.

"This year there are Flavours of Curryfest restaurant nights, the free outdoor movie, the dance competitions on main stage at Curryfest, celebrity chef demonstrations, including Spice Queen Christine Manfield and Masterchef contestant Nidhi Mahajan, cooking classes in the week after Curryfest and the new 'Eats on Market Street' open air event on Saturday September 30 as part of the Curryfest celebrations," Pamela said.

Coffs Coast Advocate
How dry spell could be making us sick

How dry spell could be making us sick

Public health warnings are being circulated as a dry spell continues.

The Sunday quiz

Gather the brains trust.

Curryfest bigger and better in 2017

What began as a small community celebration of Woolgoolga's unique Punjabi heritage has become a huge event.

NEXT weekend our beloved Curryfest returns for 2017.

Bluesy Russell is the real thing

Russell Morris plays the Sawtell RSL on Friday, October 13.

Catch Russell Morris at Sawtell RSL on Friday, October 13

Local Partners

CNN segment goes into meltdown over boob comments

BOOBS. That one little word caused a meltdown on CNN, forcing host Brooke Baldwin to cut off her guests’ mics and pull the plug

What's on the small screen this week

Controversial Block contestants Sarah and Jason.

WILL Jason and Sarah pull off The Block's biggest ever comeback?

Movie magic at Majestic

Octavia Spencer, McKenna Grace and Chris Evans in a scene from the movie Gifted.

What's screening at Majestic Cinema Sawtell

Brisbane Festival cooks up the laughs

Chef: Come Dine With Us cast members Jooha Song, Minyoung Lim and Taemin Jung.

What's hot at Brisbane Festival

Take your pick of activities this weekend

Coffs Harbour marina.

Visit art exhibitions or be entertained by performers and singers.

'I'm sixty-f******-five!': Neeson retires from action films

Liam Neeson in a scene from the movie Taken 2. Supplied by Picselect.

Liam Neeson taken “very particular set of skills” and gone home.

Suits star: ‘I can’t post about Meghan’

Patrick J Adams plays Michael Ross alongside Meghan Markle’s Rachel Zane in Suits.

ACTOR says co-star's romance has forced him to quit social media.