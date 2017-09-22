Curryfest heralds in new eco-friendly era

Tianne Albrow will be creating one of her stunning murals made from recycled bottle-tops at this year's curryfest.

Tianne Albrow will be creating one of her stunning murals made from recycled bottle-tops at this year's curryfest. Trevor Veale

AN effort to transform Curryfest into a greener and more sustainable festival will be in full force tomorrow.

The Pacific Collective have teamed up with Curryfest to run a stall where they will be collecting plastic waste, such as bottle tops, and turning them into useful items.

Founder of The Pacific Collective, Louise Hardman, will be using her invention 'The Shruder' to recycle the plastic waste and will also be providing education on plastic waste solutions.

The machines have been developed to recycle plastics in remote communities into usable form, and in doing so reducing the harm being done to the oceans.

"What my focus is, is stopping plastics from going into the ocean by providing plastic solutions. The stall I'll be running will be all about education on this,” she said.

"We won't be able to collect all plastic waste this year, at this stage we are planting the seed for a greener festival next year.”

Eco-warriors will be collecting plastics at the festival, and a Boomerang Bags stall will also be running.

School teacher Tianne Albrow will also be creating one of her well-known bottle top artworks.

In the past year Ms Albrow has created a number of eco-friendly murals by re-purposing bottle tops, which can be found at local schools.

Tomorrow she'll be creating an Indian-themed mural, having already painted the base, and there will be a silent auction for people to take home pieces.

All money raised will go towards The Pacific Collective.

"We have been recycling plastic bottle tops in schools to help students make murals and teach them how amazing recycling can be,” she said.

"Come along, give a hand and have a bid.”