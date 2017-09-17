Curryfest bigger and better in 2017

What began as a small community celebration of Woolgoolga's unique Punjabi heritage has become a huge event.

What began as a small community celebration of Woolgoolga's unique Punjabi heritage has become a huge event.

NEXT weekend our beloved Curryfest returns for 2017.

What began as a community celebration of Woolgoolga's unique Punjabi heritage, has evolved into so much more than that.

Thanks to exceptional community support and local business getting behind the event, not only does it bring the community together, it boosts business, creates excitement and buzz and increases tourism.

Over the years, as visitor numbers have grown, so has the festival. What started out as a small one-day community fair has now evolved into one of the top Destination NSW Flagship Events.

Curryfest now includes lead-up events right throughout September and draws people not just from interstate but overseas as well.

While the lead-up events are always hugely popular, of course the Curryfest market day is the main event.

This year on September 23, Woolgoolga transforms into a bustling hive of entertainment, delicious cuisine and family fun.

Plenty of entertainment is on offer at Curryfest

The main street is closed to traffic and lined with hundreds of food and market stalls.

The main stages entertainment boasts a huge array of culturally diverse performers, plus roving street performers and local retailers get behind the event hosting special sales, offering special accommodation discounts and hosting stalls.

The Woolgoolga Beach Reserve is ringed with food and market stalls. There will be Nidz Kitchen cooking demonstrations zone, a dedicated Kids Zone and the Breathe Move Live Zone where those seeking their zen can visit for as long as they want.

There is fun for all the family at Curryfest

This year, festival lovers will get multiple bites at the cherry - or the curry it may seem - with Woolgoolga's very own Eat Street Food Market on the back end of the festival.

On Saturday, September 30, from 5pm Market St will be closed to traffic and opened for an evening food market event.

"It's going to be a very casual, family friendly market atmosphere," event manager Carl Mower said.

"Obviously the restaurants along the strip will be showcasing their amazing cuisine and there will also be a few other food vendors participating."

The evening will not only include food but activities such as chalk art for the kids.

For a full program and more information go to www.curryfest.com.au