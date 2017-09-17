21°
Entertainment

Curryfest bigger and better in 2017

What began as a small community celebration of Woolgoolga's unique Punjabi heritage has become a huge event.
What began as a small community celebration of Woolgoolga's unique Punjabi heritage has become a huge event.

NEXT weekend our beloved Curryfest returns for 2017.

What began as a community celebration of Woolgoolga's unique Punjabi heritage, has evolved into so much more than that.

Thanks to exceptional community support and local business getting behind the event, not only does it bring the community together, it boosts business, creates excitement and buzz and increases tourism.

Over the years, as visitor numbers have grown, so has the festival. What started out as a small one-day community fair has now evolved into one of the top Destination NSW Flagship Events.

Curryfest now includes lead-up events right throughout September and draws people not just from interstate but overseas as well.

While the lead-up events are always hugely popular, of course the Curryfest market day is the main event.

This year on September 23, Woolgoolga transforms into a bustling hive of entertainment, delicious cuisine and family fun.

 

Plenty of entertainment is on offer at Curryfest
Plenty of entertainment is on offer at Curryfest

The main street is closed to traffic and lined with hundreds of food and market stalls.

The main stages entertainment boasts a huge array of culturally diverse performers, plus roving street performers and local retailers get behind the event hosting special sales, offering special accommodation discounts and hosting stalls.

The Woolgoolga Beach Reserve is ringed with food and market stalls. There will be Nidz Kitchen cooking demonstrations zone, a dedicated Kids Zone and the Breathe Move Live Zone where those seeking their zen can visit for as long as they want.

 

There is fun for all the family at Curryfest
There is fun for all the family at Curryfest

This year, festival lovers will get multiple bites at the cherry - or the curry it may seem - with Woolgoolga's very own Eat Street Food Market on the back end of the festival.

On Saturday, September 30, from 5pm Market St will be closed to traffic and opened for an evening food market event.

"It's going to be a very casual, family friendly market atmosphere," event manager Carl Mower said.

"Obviously the restaurants along the strip will be showcasing their amazing cuisine and there will also be a few other food vendors participating."

The evening will not only include food but activities such as chalk art for the kids.

For a full program and more information go to www.curryfest.com.au

 

Coffs Coast Advocate
How dry spell could be making us sick

How dry spell could be making us sick

Public health warnings are being circulated as a dry spell continues.

The Sunday quiz

Gather the brains trust.

Curryfest will roar this year!

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion, the feature film at Curryfest's outdoor Bollywood movie on the beach. Supplied by Transmission Films.

Lion to screen in Woolgoolga at Curryfest

Bluesy Russell is the real thing

Russell Morris plays the Sawtell RSL on Friday, October 13.

Catch Russell Morris at Sawtell RSL on Friday, October 13

Local Partners

CNN segment goes into meltdown over boob comments

BOOBS. That one little word caused a meltdown on CNN, forcing host Brooke Baldwin to cut off her guests’ mics and pull the plug

What's on the small screen this week

Controversial Block contestants Sarah and Jason.

WILL Jason and Sarah pull off The Block's biggest ever comeback?

Movie magic at Majestic

Octavia Spencer, McKenna Grace and Chris Evans in a scene from the movie Gifted.

What's screening at Majestic Cinema Sawtell

Brisbane Festival cooks up the laughs

Chef: Come Dine With Us cast members Jooha Song, Minyoung Lim and Taemin Jung.

What's hot at Brisbane Festival

Take your pick of activities this weekend

Coffs Harbour marina.

Visit art exhibitions or be entertained by performers and singers.

'I'm sixty-f******-five!': Neeson retires from action films

Liam Neeson in a scene from the movie Taken 2. Supplied by Picselect.

Liam Neeson taken “very particular set of skills” and gone home.

Suits star: ‘I can’t post about Meghan’

Patrick J Adams plays Michael Ross alongside Meghan Markle’s Rachel Zane in Suits.

ACTOR says co-star's romance has forced him to quit social media.