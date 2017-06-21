Curry is on the stove

CURRYFEST may have been around for 11 years but fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Event organisers are promising plenty of excitement with several firsts announced for the September event.

Entertainment is set to get a bit of a shake-up this year. There will be no community stage and the main stage will be repositioned on the beach side of Beach St, which will create more

space for sitting to watch

the acts.

Street performers will rove throughout the festival, helping to keep people entertained as they wait for their delicious curries.

"With just one main stage, it also brings the festival together to watch the amazing acts,” event manager Carl Mower said.

"We want to ensure everyone has an opportunity to stop, relax and enjoy the entertainment, but also have a good flow of foot traffic through the festival and we really think this set up will achieve both those,” Mr Mower said.

The Bhangra "State of Origin” dance-off is always a massive hit but this year it's going to a whole new level.

This time, as well as the men's competition, there will be NSW and QLD Giddha groups, opening up a women's State of Origin dance-off also.

Curryfest September 23. Info: Woolgoolga Curryfest Facebook or www.curryfest.com.au