Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A spotlight on the north of the Gympie region real estate figures for 2018-19.
A spotlight on the north of the Gympie region real estate figures for 2018-19. Core Logic Data
News

Curra's acreage gold rush blitzes market

Arthur Gorrie
by
31st Aug 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CURRA, Chatsworth, Pie Creek, Cooran, Jones Hill, Monkland, the Mary Valley... the land rush is on all around Gympie, according to Century 21 principal Bill Mitchell.

And a big part of the real estate gold is being dug from northern acreage subdivisions, according to Elders Real Estate's Ian Partington.

St Andrews Estate, he says, is now the fastest selling acreage subdivision in south-east Queensland, "not that there's a lot of acreage subdivisions left.

"We released 21 blocks up at St Andrews in February and they're all gone but one.

"We're pegging out the next stage now - 25 blocks from 1.5 to 15 acres (.6 to 6ha).

"Builders are pretty happy too. People can get a house and property at Curra for $300,000.

"Where else can you find acreage for $115,000? That's the starting price in Curra.”

Around Gympie he points to Chatsworth Premier Estate, Greendale Downs at Pie Creek and "of course” Southside.

Other small subdivisions have emerged, but many are limited by environmental and flood level restrictions.

"We know what's selling and we look at the latest informattion. "We also know of subdivisions in the Brisbane Valley and nothing's selling that quickly down there.”

Mr Partington said another incentive to buy is that the state government no longer wants acreage subdivisions in south-east Queensland, preferring to plan for high density residential subdivisions.

"St Andrews will be the last subdivision of its kind in Curra,” he predicted.

Mr Mitchell said opportunity seems to be everywhere at the moment, partly thanks to unaffordable property prices at the Sunshine Coast, and not only in the acreage department.

"You can sell your small unit at the Sunshine Coast and buy a quite nice house on acreage for $400,000.

"And you're only a short drive away. Gympie has become a place where people want to live” he said.

boom century 21 elders real estate
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Skills shortage leaves businesses ‘crying out for staff’

    premium_icon Skills shortage leaves businesses ‘crying out for staff’

    News A LEADING Mid North Coast business expert says more needs to be done as a skills shortage is affecting more than half of the state’s businesses.

    Three officers and civilian taken to hospital after crash

    premium_icon Three officers and civilian taken to hospital after crash

    News THE incident occurred after 1pm on Harbour Drive Friday afternoon.

    Dredging deeper in the harbour

    premium_icon Dredging deeper in the harbour

    News WORK has begun in the harbour to removed silted up sand to create safer boating...

    DO OR DIE: Wolves confident they can silence Thunder

    premium_icon DO OR DIE: Wolves confident they can silence Thunder

    News PRESIDENT Peter Knott is optimistic the fairytale isn't over yet.