Chelsee Gwendolyn Wheaton is charged over an alleged home invasion during which a man suffered extensive facial injuries.
Curfew for young woman accused of violent home-invasion

Sherele Moody
2nd May 2019 2:53 PM | Updated: 2:53 PM
A YOUNG university student is accused of taking part in a violent home invasion during which a man was allegedly bashed with a hammer.

Neatly dressed, and with tattoos visible on her arms and hand, Chelsee Gwendolyn Wheaton spoke politely as she waited for the outcome of her Brisbane Supreme Court bail application on Thursday.

Ms Wheaton is facing charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm, robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and enter dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The 21-year-old Kinka Beach woman is alleged to have been with two men and another woman on January 13 when a Rockhampton home was broken into.

The male resident suffered extensive injuries - including the loss of three teeth - after one of the co-accused is alleged to have hit him in the face with a hammer, the court heard.

Justice David Boddice noted the man's motorbike, jacket, helmet and other items were stolen.

Ms Wheaton has been in custody for four months.

During the bail application, Justice Boddice said this was her first time behind bars and that she had a history of using drugs.

He granted Ms Wheaton bail, but warned her she would return to jail if she used drugs, disobeyed a court-ordered curfew or breached in any other way her bail conditions.

The CQUniversity hairdressing student must reside at an address at Kinka Beach.

She will return to court on a date yet to be determined.　

