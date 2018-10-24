Curbing our drowning crisis

THERE'S been a nationwide call for parents to act on their children's water competency ahead of the Royal Life Saving Society of Australia today releasing a report detailing the heartbreaking incidence of child drownings on Australian families.

Over the past 25 years, 965 toddlers have drowned nationwide.

The report found a further 7300 children had suffered near-fatal drownings, with a proportion of those survivors suffering permanent disability.

Royal Life Saving found 52 per cent of drownings occurred in backyard pools, while coastal centres like the Coffs Coast were considered areas of concern given the number of creeks, rivers, dams and beaches.

Learn 2 Swim co-ordinator at Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga pools Rebecca Gumm said parents could take advantage of the State Government's Active Kids vouchers to enrol their children in swimming lessons. They can apply for a voucher valued up to $100 each year for each child enrolled in school.

"Swimming lessons need to begin pretty early, from infants through to the teenage years,” Ms Gumm said.

"It's important for kids to learn prevention and a life skill.

"Kids should always be swimming with a buddy, bring a phone, swimming equipment including swimming aids and always check the depth of the swimming area.”

A child safety report has found while there had been improvements in child drowning statistics over the past decade, still 33 per cent of children under four were unable to climb out of a pool.