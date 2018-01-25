Cupcake appeal a cash boost for RSPCA

GOOD DEED: Caroline Mostert and Priya Aichroy were busy raising money for the RSPCA in their school holidays.

WHILE many nine-year-olds spent their summer school holidays in the pursuit of fun, two local girls followed a different path.

Caroline Mostert and Priya Aichroy, both aged nine and about to start Year 4 at Bishop Druitt College, used their break to raise funds for the RSPCA.

"In 2016, my daughter Caroline, came up with the idea to have a lemonade stand and raise money for a charity,” Hermien Mostert said.

That humble little one-day lemonade and scones stand under the shade of a tree in the park beside Beachstone Cafe, Sapphire was well supported and last year Caroline donated $114 to the RSPCA.

"She is very fond of animals and loves that RSCPA advertisement on television where the animals run across the screen, so when it came to choosing a charity to give the money to she had no hesitation in choosing the RSPCA,” Hermien said.

Caroline had so much fun raising the money last year she decided to try and make it an annual event.

Enlisting the help of her one of her besties, Priya Aichroy, the two girls along with their mothers baked and decorated 90 cupcakes and last week set up a "crazy cupcake” stand under the same tree in the park.

It took just two hours for the girls to sell the lot, smashing last year's total.

Last week Caroline and Priya popped into Coffs RSPCA with a cheque for $320.80.

"Lisa from the RSPCA was thrilled to see the girls again and was so happy to receive the donation that was more than double last year's amount,” Hermien said.