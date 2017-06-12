Cup run comes to an end for Lions

Coffs United Lions defender Aaren Allsop in action during the Westfield FFA Cup match against Cardiff City.

COFFS United's hopes of reaching the coveted round of 32 of the Westfield FFA Cup have been dashed.

The Lions were more than brave against the semi professional Broadmeadow Magic at Lake Macquarie but it wasn't quite enough as the Newcastle Premier League team advanced through to the next round with a 3-1 victory.

Coffs United was organised in defence and frustrated the Magic with the team's going to the sheds at the break with no score on the board.

Things changed quickly upon the resumption with Shane Paul giving Broadmeadow the lead within 40 seconds of the restart.

Rather than drop their heads Coffs United hit back quickly.

Captain Scott Goddard took a long shot only two minutes later that forced Magic's goalkeeper Niko Giantsopoulos into an uncontrolled parry which a running Nick Lambert latched onto to tie the scores up again.

For 20 minutes the result was on the line and the Coffs team was being led by a stirring performance by keeper Josh Wiseman with strong support from the hard running Nick Mallett and defender Aaren Allsopp who was cool in defence.

Having played 120 minutes on Saturday was starting to tell for the Lions as Broadmeadow Magic looked fresher in the latter stages of the contest.

In the 69th minute man of the match James Virgili regained the lead for the Magic after latching on to a ball that came loose from a scramble in the box.

Coffs United pushed for an equaliser but couldn't maintain control of the ball at vtal moments on the tricky synthetic surface.

Virgili wrapped up the contest in the 87th minute with another strike that finally sounded the death knell for a FFA Cup campaign that had Coffs United's players and supporters daring to dream.