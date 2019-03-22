Cup journey continues for local clubs

LEVEL UP: The Coffs Coast Tigers have been drawn to take on Bangalow in round four of the FFA Cup.

FOOTBALL: The FFA Cup fate of local North Coast has been revealed, with some intriguing fixtures set to be played out in round four.

With just eight teams left in the Northern NSW Football northern conference, teams are within touching distance of progressing through to facing stiff competition from Newcastle outfits. The match of the round may be a local derby between Coffs City United and the resurgent Woolgoolga Wolves.

The sides will know each other's games well after both featuring in a double-header at McLean St Oval two weeks ago.

Last season's standout team from the North Coast, the Boambee Bombers, have been drawn to host South Armidale.

Boambee had to dig deep to win their round-three match in an extraordinary set of circumstances.

Taking on Port United away, the game had to be played over two days after storms caused the game to be postponed after the initial 65 minutes.

The bad weather may have been a blessing for the 10-man Bombers, as they were able to hang on for a 1-1 draw the following day before progressing on penalties.

The Coffs Coast Tigers have drawn the short straw, as they have been slotted in to travel north to take on Bangalow FC.

Bangalow have traditionally been a force in the FFA Cup and are in ominous form after brushing aside Oxley Vale Attunga in the third round.

Dates and times for the matches will be decided in the coming days.