Cup hopes for NCF's top two

KEEN CONTEST: The Urunga Raiders and Boambee Bombers will be put to the test today in the FFA Cup. Brad Greenshields

THE fourth and fifth round of the FFA Cup will be played at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium this weekend.

Local eyes will be watching to see how Boambee and Urunga fair against other clubs from the Northern NSW region.

Both teams play at 2pm this afternoon. Boambee will be playing against the Kempsey Saints while Urunga meets Port United.

Urunga coach Craig Simpson admits he knows very little about the Port Macquarie based opponent.

The coach said that provides the Raiders with a unique opportunity.

"We'll just approach it with our own style and our own flair," he said.

"If they come up with something in the first half we'll just have to adapt to any challenge.

"If anything comes up, we just need to test the waters and adapt. Just whether the storm if there's one coming."

Simpson is confident though it will be his team making the opposition second guess their style of play.

"I got no worries that we can get the result. I believe we've got the side to do it," Simpson said.

"We've definitely got the strikepower we've just to show a bit more discipline in defence. If they score more than you you don't get to go through."

Should Urunga and/or Boambee be successful this afternoon, they'll move into the next round of matches which are being played at the stadium tomorrow.

The Raiders coach said his team can't afford to look ahead of the match that's directly in front of it.

"We're not worried at all about Sunday," he said.

"First things first. We have to get the job done on Sunday before we even start to think about the next step."

Meanwhile in Men's Premier League the Northern Storm has the opportunity to climb off the bottom of the table when it faces the Westlawn Tigers this afternoon.

The Coffs Coast Tigers have scored five goals in their past four matches and conceded five but have only the four points to show for it.

The improved form will be tested at Polwarth Drive tomorrow when the Tigers host local rivals Coffs United.

FFA CUP

Saturday at C.ex Coffs International Stadium

2pm: Boambee v Kempsey Saints

2pm: Urunga v Port United

Next round matches to be played on Sunday