There will be no part-day public holiday for the Coffs Cup this year.
Cup day holiday will not go ahead this year

Jasmine Minhas
26th Jun 2020 10:30 AM
COFFS Harbour City Council has withdrawn its application for a part-day public holiday for this year's Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Day - marking the first time a public holiday will not take place in almost 40 years.

The current Covid-19 restrictions in NSW have led to the council withdrawing its application for the August 6 public holiday at the request of Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

The withdrawal does not apply to the application for the 2021 Gold Cup event.

The council has applied for, and had been granted, the annual public holiday from noon to 5.30pm since 1971.

While the horse races will still go ahead this year, the Racing Club will not host the annual carnival event for racegoers due to the current pandemic safety restrictions on public gatherings.

The Coffs Harbour Gold Cup is held annually on the first Thursday in August.

Last year the council had sought the community's views to help gauge interest in continuing to apply to the NSW Government for further public holidays in 2020 and 2021.

The public holiday has been a point of contention, as it can cause disruption for school communities.

This is because buses are available in the morning to take students to school but not for the afternoon trip home.

coffs cup coffs harbour city council gold cup public holiday
