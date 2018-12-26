Cultural tourism popular with overseas visitors

NSW is the most popular state for overseas visitors to enjoy indigenous experiences with participation up 42 per cent over the last five years.

The NSW Government will cement its position as the number one destination for Aboriginal cultural experiences with the release of 10 new videos showcasing a variety of offerings across the state.

And Coffs Harbour is well placed to get its slice of the action with Wajaana Yaam Adventure Tours offering stand-up paddleboard trips in three locations in the home of the Gumbaynggir.

Tourism Minister Adam Marshall said visitors from China, the US and UK were the most likely visitors and while tribal dances and bush tucker are still on the menu, tourism operators are getting adventurous with quad bike cultural tours and stand-up paddleboard trips like those offered on Coffs.

"Over the past five years, more than 1.3 million international travellers to NSW took part in an Aboriginal tourism experience, with these visitors spending an estimated $5 billion during their stay,” he said.

"This is a valuable new marketing tool for operators to engage with international travel wholesalers and consumers - to grow their customer base and inspire even more visitors from across the globe to experience rural and regional NSW.”