Cultural teaser for tourism

Rob Cleary / Seen Australia

A NEW video has been launched, capturing the traditional connection between Gumbaynggirr culture through interpretation of language to key landscapes on the Coffs Coast.

The video has been released as part of the nature-based tourism strategy to target key markets including visitors looking to experience unique local culture and heritage awareness.

Developed over several months, the project aims to support the local Aboriginal Corporations through their belonging of language and culture and features significant local landscapes including Muttonbird Island, Coffs Creek, Sealy Lookout, Arrawarra and Moonee Headland.

"This cultural video will help to grow tourism which provides intergenerational cultural knowledge, local employment and reinvestment of profits back into local language revitalization initiatives," Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation executive officer, Clark Webb said.

This project was developed as a cooperative campaign between Coffs Coast tourism in conjunction with Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation to support and promote the strong language connection with key tourism destinations.

Once a month, visitors and locals can experience the Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience within the Orara East State Forest, an important site for the Gumbaynggirr people.

The next scheduled date is Saturday, February 10 and can be book online at bmnac.org.au

Visitors can also experience cultural connections through Wajaana Yaam Adventure Tours which offers SUP boarding with an understanding of local significant Gumbaynggirr sites and seasonal bush foods along the way.

