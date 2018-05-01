Menu
COME ALONG: Don't miss the Festival of Children's Day at the Botanical Gardens.
Whats On

Cultural festival celebrating kids

Rachel Vercoe
by
1st May 2018 7:30 AM

FROM kite making and flying, art, music, workshops, competitions and more, there's everything a child would love at the annual Japanese Festival of Children's Day.

Held on Sunday at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden, the event will be a fun-filled day for the whole family to enjoy with non stop entertainment and fun.

There will be Taiko drummers, magicians, kojis castle, traditional watermelon smashing competitions, six pop-up Japanese restaurants, cooking demonstrations, calligraphy, kite building and flying origami, samurai warriors, anime comics and more.

The festival is hosted by the volunteers of The Koi Society of Australia, Coffs Harbour branch who also hold their annual koi fish show of spectacular multi-coloured fish.

Coming along from 10am-3.15pm to the Japanese garden section of the Botanic Garden.

Entry is by gold coin donation.

For more information, call John on 0428 380 201.

Coffs Coast Advocate

