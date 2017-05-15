Cultural centre is a must for the city centre

I AM really pleased to hear about the new library and gallery planned for Coffs Harbour.

The current gallery is excellent but it is much too small for the exhibitions which I have seen in other places. The library is small too.

The city centre is the best place for it if you need to take buses or do your other shopping or for kids.

I think it would be a shame to put it out of town near the racecourse, especially the library.

In town, it would give more life to the city centre too.

Greg OShea

Council owns the best land available

I THOROUGHLY agree with Andrew Fraser and Sue Hancock (Advocate Letters May, 13) in their support for a cultural centre on City Hill.

Council is so fortunate to own this large piece of land right in the middle of our city.

I am appalled at the thought of traffic chaos if a library and art gallery were to be built in Gordon St. Port Macquarie did it. Wake up Coffs Harbour.

Patricia Degens

City Hill should remain as green space

I SUPPORT the council's reccomendation for the Gordon St location.

I am strongly opposed to the City Hill site.

As a child I played in the bush there and now as an adult appreciate the beauty of the mature trees, which are becoming increasingly rare in our city.

The Gordon St site is central, allows users to use the restaurants nearby without having to drive, has the council carpark there to be used at night for events and will I expect provide more needed daytime parking.

It just makes sense. We are universally criticised for being a poorly designed town due to a lack of centralisation. Also, the city centre is dead at night generally and restaurants would benefit from night time visitors.

Gerry McGilvray

Supporters of the current public swimming pool managers protest outside Coffs Harbour War Memorial pool. Trevor Veale

Public swimming pool tender disgust

I WRITE to vent my disgust at the callous disposal of our local Woopi pool manager Scott, in the face of yet another corporate takover.

Scott and his team have for many years cared for and improved our old modest community pool, while providing a fantastic community service teaching half the town how to swim and keeping the other half fit and active.

Council now defends the decision by blaming the State Government and serving up a corporate magic pudding where we will save $4-million dollars without changes to services or fee increases.

Our family will be swimming in the surf from here on.

David Redman

An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million Park Beach retirement, aged care and over 55s village. Bachrach Naumburger

No Airbnb in new retirement village

IF THIS proposal was ever to get building approval and go ahead, what a fantastic development for Coffs Harbour.

However, there would need to be legally enforceable rules in place to ensure these dwellings are not sold as investment properties which could be used as short term holiday lets or Airbnb.

Legislation would need to be in place to ensure that all dwellings are used for the purpose they were built for.

Philip Priddy

Governments ignore crucial infrastructure project

Australia has an "infrastructure" Federal Government and a Coalition State Government "awash" in cash intent on infrastructure building. Meanwhile Coffs Harbour is in an "Era of Growth" (Advocate Saturday, May 13) and has - and has had for 30 years - a real need for a bypass, so what is missing in this particular scenario?

Ian Muldoon