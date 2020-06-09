Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Our experts have looked into the Crystal Ball and some think the Bombers are on the rise, while the Bulldogs are on the nose.
Our experts have looked into the Crystal Ball and some think the Bombers are on the rise, while the Bulldogs are on the nose.
AFL

Crystal Ball: Top eight set for shake-up

9th Jun 2020 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUR experts have already done this once - when the AFL season started.

They'd studied hard during the off-season, done plenty of trackwatching and made their predictions, both educated and bold.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic struck and footy went on hiatus for some three months.

Get your footy fix on KAYO ahead of live matches returning soon. Watch classic battles from the 60s to today, docos, news and more. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Now we're finally about to see some footy again, how much have the opinions of our experts changed?

SEE ALL OUR PREDICTIONS BELOW

SUBSCRIBE TO THE SACKED PODCAST HERE

More Stories

afl brisbane lions gold coast suns predictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Controversial development back before Council

        premium_icon Controversial development back before Council

        News A development previously knocked back with the Mayor’s casting vote, will be back up for consideration this week.

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Voices combine for song to inspire, unite nation

        premium_icon Voices combine for song to inspire, unite nation

        Music Song already in the top 10 trending videos on Youtube for Australia

        PHOTOS: Coffs protesters’ plea for justice

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Coffs protesters’ plea for justice

        News Locals have rallied in a show of support for Black Lives Matter.