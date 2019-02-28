CRUSHED: Bundy festival that pumps $1.2m into economy canned

FOR the past decade, the Bundaberg region has come alive with the Crush Festival, but that will be no more.

Set in October, the festival was a significant attraction in the regional events calendar bringing in thousands of people to the area.

The popular event took to Facebook yesterday to announce last year was the final year.

"Over the past ten years, Creative Regions Ltd has had the pleasure of managing Crush Festival on behalf of the Bundaberg Regional Council. We've provided artistic opportunities and creative experiences to an insurmountable number of people in our community and we commend Council for investing in us and the festival for the past decade," the post read.

"We also acknowledge the incredible community support by local businesses and individuals who have invested time, dollars and genuine enthusiasm. We salute you.

"2018 was the final year for Crush Festival. For this next week we will take a look back at some of the projects and people that have been special.

"Going to miss us as much as we'll miss you?"

The 2017 festival injected $1,651,192 into the Bundaberg economy including generating 5,389 visitors nights and $888,687 overnight visitor expenditure.

Last year saw Modern Maori Quartet perform, the first ever Ergon Energy Crush Block Party and even beloved scientist Dr Karl make an appearance.

This is a developing story, more to come.