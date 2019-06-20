CRUNCH TIME: Six trying to fit into five

ROUND TWO: The Coffs Harbour Comets and South Grafton Rebels will square off for the second time this year on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: With five rounds remaining in the Tooheys New Group 2 regular season and the ladder extremely tight in the middle, securing two competition points has never been more important.

This weekend is particularity crucial for the Sawtell Panthers, who currently hold onto third spot on for and against.

The Panthers welcome the Grafton Ghosts to town and if they lose, could drop to fifth if other results go against them.

Kick off for the match is at 2.45pm Sunday at Rex Hardaker Oval.

At the same time one hour north on the Pacific Highway, the Coffs Harbour Comets will have their hands full against a firing South Grafton Rebels outfit.

The last time the two sides met the game had to be called off early due to disciplinary reasons, hopefully bad blood doesn't boil over this time around.

The third Sunday afternoon game features the Orara Valley Axemen entertaining the Macksville Sea Eagles.

The opening match of the round will be held in Bellingen Saturday afternoon as the Magpies host a Woolgoolga outfit looking to stay in the top five.

Kick off is at 2.45pm.

Group 2 Ladder as it currently stands

1. Coffs Harbour - 16

2. Grafton - 14

3. Sawtell - 10

4. South Grafton - 10

5. Woolgoolga - 8

6. Macksville - 8

7. Orara Valley - 3

8. Bellingen - 3