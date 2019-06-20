Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROUND TWO: The Coffs Harbour Comets and South Grafton Rebels will square off for the second time this year on Sunday.
ROUND TWO: The Coffs Harbour Comets and South Grafton Rebels will square off for the second time this year on Sunday. Sam Flanagan
Sport

CRUNCH TIME: Six trying to fit into five

Sam Flanagan
by
20th Jun 2019 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: With five rounds remaining in the Tooheys New Group 2 regular season and the ladder extremely tight in the middle, securing two competition points has never been more important.

This weekend is particularity crucial for the Sawtell Panthers, who currently hold onto third spot on for and against.

The Panthers welcome the Grafton Ghosts to town and if they lose, could drop to fifth if other results go against them.

Kick off for the match is at 2.45pm Sunday at Rex Hardaker Oval.

At the same time one hour north on the Pacific Highway, the Coffs Harbour Comets will have their hands full against a firing South Grafton Rebels outfit.

The last time the two sides met the game had to be called off early due to disciplinary reasons, hopefully bad blood doesn't boil over this time around.

The third Sunday afternoon game features the Orara Valley Axemen entertaining the Macksville Sea Eagles.

The opening match of the round will be held in Bellingen Saturday afternoon as the Magpies host a Woolgoolga outfit looking to stay in the top five.

Kick off is at 2.45pm.

Group 2 Ladder as it currently stands

1. Coffs Harbour - 16

2. Grafton - 14

3. Sawtell - 10

4. South Grafton - 10

5. Woolgoolga - 8

6. Macksville - 8

7. Orara Valley - 3

8. Bellingen - 3

bellingen valley dorrigo magpies coffs harbour comets country rugby league grafton ghosts group 2 rugby league macksville sea eagles orara valley axemen rugby league sawtell panthers south grafton rebels woolgoolga seahorses
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: A major Coffs Harbour store is closing down

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: A major Coffs Harbour store is closing down

    News Tens of thousands of dollars in homewares and furniture to go on sale.

    A massive shower in the street

    premium_icon A massive shower in the street

    News Burst main sends water high into the sky.

    'Lock up and be wary': Man gutted after senseless vandalism

    premium_icon 'Lock up and be wary': Man gutted after senseless vandalism

    News Coffs man is warning locals to lock up as vehicle thefts rise.

    New fishing platforms and jetty rebuild slated

    premium_icon New fishing platforms and jetty rebuild slated

    News Work on jetty set to begin with $420,000 of funding.