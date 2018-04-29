Crunch time on Bachelor in Paradise: ‘I just don’t love him’

FOUR couples remain on Bachelor In Paradise, and with the commitment ceremony of tomorrow's finale looming, the pressure is on.

In tonight's penultimate episode, each couple spends one last day with each other, searching for an answer to a big question: Are we actually going to go through with this?

Let's see what their chances are:

Jarrod and Keira

Did Channel 10 not supply this man sunscreen?

It might not be love, but something has certainly blossomed between these two (it may be pash rash). On their final date, Jarrod and Keira can't keep their hands off each other, a doe-eyed Jarrod doting on his "princess." But they've got a problem: Neither can quite bring themselves to say the L word (no, not "lip fillers").

Ali and Grant

Will Ali move to LA for the D?

These two are smitten, but there's one obvious stumbling block to continuing their relationship outside Paradise: He's based in Los Angeles, while she lives in the Los Angeles of Australia, Adelaide. Grant's made it clear he won't be hitting Rundle Mall anytime soon, and if their relationship is to work, Ali will have to move to the US. Emigrating to America is actually a really simple process, he assures her (lies!).

He does tell her that should she move to LA, he'll support her "100%, in any way shape or form."

Living it up in sunny LA with a guy who'll totally support you (like, financially? Where do I sign up?) sounds pretty sweet, so Ali locks it down: She's "more than ready" to move to the other side of the world to be with him. The pair even say what Jarrod and Keira couldn't: "I love you." Nawwwww.

Sam and Tara

When a maaaaan loves his frullet

Oh, these two. Despite Tara announcing the moment Sam entered the resort that she'd "never give him a rose", their friendship soon blossomed into something romantic.

Hell, she even likes his "frullet" (front mullet) now - she's officially a lost cause. Sam, though, admits the idea of having a televised commitment ceremony with someone he's been involved with for a matter of days makes him nervous (Sam: Hesitating at this bizarre prospect is in fact a sign you are a normal human being).

He might be nervous about the reality TV stunt he's being asked to participate in, but Sam's got no qualms about his feelings for Tara. He tells her he can "already see how amazing you'd be as a wife and a life partner." He's "completely fallen in love."

They say "I love you." Then say it again. And again. And another time. And once more. Yep, OK guys, we get it.

Jake and Meghan

Their convo isn't intellectual enough for Meghan — seems she's found a way around that.

The pair enjoy a day of yacht-based heavy petting, but Meghan has her reservations. She's not sure she's ready to commit to saying the L word (no, not "lesbian") to Jake.

"I worry about being in a deeper relationship with Jake - we don't have very intellectual conversations," she confesses. "I don't know that Jake is the right guy for me."

When filming finishes on Paradise, Meghan will be travelling overseas for work while Jake will return to the Gold Coast - and she's concerned he'll go right back to his much-talked about party boy ways.

Jake insists he's 100% committed and ready to be faithful to her. His insistence is … not very convincing.

"I vow to remain faithful from now until next Schoolies"

"I can't help feeling like I'm falling in love with you," he tells her, suddenly breaking into a smirk. "I can't even say that with a straight face." Possibly not a good sign if you can't say it without laughing, huh Jake?

Meghan's not even going to bother trying to fake her feelings.

"I don't love Jake. I'm not at the point where I'm going to tell him I love him - because I just don't," she shrugs.

Meghan's not down for this reality TV arranged marriage business.

Tomorrow night: The remaining couples finally finish on Bachelor In Paradise (presumably so the entire resort can be professionally steam cleaned). Do Meghan and Jake have even the slimmest chance of making it work? And which couple will provide the engagement that's been teased all season?