Cruising and charity

IT'S almost Cruise Expo time and this year we have an amazing range of cruise representatives attending. From river to ocean, expedition to luxury, the biggest to the smallest, we have all your cruise wants and needs covered.

Australia's love affair with cruising continues with passenger numbers hitting another record high in 2017 with 1.34 million passengers taking an ocean cruise. Cruising continues to grow as the preferred holiday choice for Australians, the growing number of cruise ships and an expanding range of home-ports and itineraries continued to deliver increased passenger numbers.

Like a leisurely pace? Get on board with river cruising

The Travel Centre team has a wide range of travel experiences to all corners of the world. We all love to get away and experience the new and unusual. We all have our favourite cruise lines and destinations. Zara is the next staff member to enjoy the perks of the business, heading off to Indonesia for a Star Clippers voyage.

Last year I experienced a gorgeous Rome to Barcelona journey on board Azamara Quest and Rebecca enjoyed a Holland America cruise from Hobart to Sydney.

Glenda Hallliwell loves her 'cruisey' job

Travel Centre Coffs Harbour is not all about selling you a cruise holiday, we also support the global charity of Mercy Ships and Hands Across the Water.

Mercy Ships is a global charity that has operated hospital ships in developing nations since 1978, bringing hope and healing to the forgotten poor by mobilising people and resources worldwide, serving all people without regard for race, gender or religion. Each year, more than 1200 volunteers from over 40 nations serve with Mercy Ships. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, health care trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills to the effort.

Hands Across the Water & Cruiseco is a partnership to enhance the lives of children in Thailand. As a member of Cruiseco we donate $5 per person for each passenger booked on a cruise and 100% of these funds is directed to Hands Across the Water to fund the project. Cruiseco has successfully funded the building of a much needed nursery at the Baan Tham Namchai Orphanage.

Looking forward to seeing at the Cruise Expo June 16 at Cavanbah Centre. If you attend the expo and book a seven night cruise or more with the Travel Centre before July 31 you go into a draw to win a fabulous Star Clipper cruise to Thailand.