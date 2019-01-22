Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has gone missing on the Golden Princess between Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Hamish Blair
A person has gone missing on the Golden Princess between Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Hamish Blair
Travel

Cruise ship returns to Aus after passenger goes missing

22nd Jan 2019 12:42 PM

A PRINCESS Cruise ship is returning to Melbourne after a passenger went missing from the ship between Australia and New Zealand overnight.

A passenger on Golden Princess tweeted the New Zealand-bound cruise was heading to Melbourne after the person went missing, presumed overboard in the Tasman Sea.

The ship was on a 13-night round-trip journey from Australia to New Zealand.

 

A Princess Cruises spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au a male passenger, aged 22, has not yet been found.

"Public address announcements were made on board and a full search of the ship was conducted but the guest has not been located," the spokesperson said.

"The Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Canberra was notified.

"An extensive search was conducted of the entire ship including all guest cabins and public spaces and CCTV footage is being reviewed. We are naturally extremely concerned for the guest's welfare."

Crew conducted a desperate search on board the Golden Princess cruise ship for the missing man. Picture: Martin Berry.
Crew conducted a desperate search on board the Golden Princess cruise ship for the missing man. Picture: Martin Berry.

The cruise left Adelaide on January 7 and took in Kangaroo Island and Melbourne before making the cross-Tasman journey to seven ports in New Zealand, including Fjordland National Park, Dunedin, Akaroa, Wellington, Gisborne, Tauranga, and Auckland.

It was scheduled to return to Melbourne tomorrow before arriving back in Adelaide on Friday.

cruise ship editors picks melbourne missing person

Top Stories

    North Coast councils report highest road work backlogs

    premium_icon North Coast councils report highest road work backlogs

    News COUNCILS on the North Coast are struggling to catch up with the costs of road works, meaning an increasing number of the roads are being neglected.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 1:00 PM
    Fisho's fight with a 2-metre shark in the harbour

    premium_icon Fisho's fight with a 2-metre shark in the harbour

    News VIDEO: Great whites and whalers sighted over past 48 hours.

    The big dry of 2019: Get ready the heat will rise

    premium_icon The big dry of 2019: Get ready the heat will rise

    News Coffs Harbour on track for its driest start to a year in 25 years

    Afterpay putting bite on insurers

    premium_icon Afterpay putting bite on insurers

    News Fears young people becoming trapped in debt spiral