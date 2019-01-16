Menu
A doctor is winched on to the Cruise Ship Carnival Spirit with the patient flown to Coffs Harbour for treatment.
A doctor is winched on to the Cruise Ship Carnival Spirit with the patient flown to Coffs Harbour for treatment. Westpac Rescue Helicopter Servic
Cruise ship emergency sees chopper tasked off coast

16th Jan 2019 11:00 AM
THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has winched a medical team onto the Carnival Spirit to respond to an emergency situation involving a cruiseline passenger.

The cruise ship is currently located 40-nautical miles east of Coffs Harbour.

The patient is reported to be a 70-year-old male suffering a medical condition.

"The helicopter has returned and landed at Coffs Harbour waiting for the confirmation to return to winch patient and medical team from the Carnival Spirit," a Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said.

The Carnival Spirit cruiseliner.
The Carnival Spirit cruiseliner. Supplied
