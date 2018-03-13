Woman requiring 'urgent' recovery gets winched from cruise

AIRLIFT: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the cruise liner Sea Princess off Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

UPDATE: AN ELDERLY woman was airlifted from the Sea Princess off Coffs Harbour today.

She was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The helicopter Critical Care medical team were winched on board the cruise-liner to stabilise the patient.

The woman's condition is unknown.

She was winched off the ship less than five nautical miles off Coffs Harbour.

UPDATE: CRUISE shop Sea Princess made a slight detour to allow for the medical evacuation of a passenger.

In a statement from Princess Cruises, the near 78-tonne cruise was said to approach the NSW coast off Coffs Harbour to enable to passenger to be airlifted to a "shoreside hospital".

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests is always the priority. Accordingly, arrangements were made for the transfer of a guest experiencing a serious medical episode from Sea Princess," the statement said.

The Sea Princess, capable of carrying 2000 guests was on its way to Sydney from Brisbane.

ORIGINAL: A PASSENGER aboard cruise-liner Sea Princess has required urgent recovery and transport.

Sea Princess is currently just off Coffs Harbour.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to airlift the passenger from the ship about 12.30pm.

More details to come.