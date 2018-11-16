Menu
Christopher John McCoy's sentencing for rape will continue next week.
'Cruel' child rapist to be sentenced

John Weekes
16th Nov 2018 6:15 AM
A "CRUEL” serial sex predator who raped boys will be sentenced on Monday.

Christopher John McCoy, 26, abused two boys between at Caloundra when they were less than 10 years old.

In May, he was found guilty on charges including rape.

He is also to be sentenced for maintaining an illegal sexual relationship, and for possessing child exploitation material.

On Thursday, Judge Anthony Rafter said a report which noted the absence of "long-standing” pedophilic tendencies was wrong.

He said McCoy could not be deemed an "accurate historian”.

Judge Rafter said the report possibly showed the perils of health professionals relying on people "self-reporting”.

The court heard McCoy was about 19 and 20 years old during the offences.

The judge was told McCoy was diagnosed with several substance abuse and personality disorders, including PTSD.

"It doesn't look like the PTSD has contributed to the offending” Judge Rafter said.

A prosecutor said the horrific crimes happened after a "deliberate, cynical and cruel campaign” of grooming.

Defence counsel Dominic Nguyen said McCoy previously attended counselling.

He said McCoy would have a chance to attend sex offender programs after sentencing "so there's hope there”.

Mr Nguyen said McCoy also had borderline and antisocial personality disorders.

Sentencing was adjourned to Monday.

- NewsRegional

antisocial personality disorder brisbane court child abuse child safety christopher john mccoy judge anthony rafter police ptsd scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

