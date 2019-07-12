Crows sweat it out before Suns battle

Lachie Murphy says the Crows are ready to go.

THE Crows have been put through "their biggest main session of the season" as the club prepares to wipe away the memory of last weekend's dismal Showdown performance with an improved game against Gold Coast on Saturday night.

With Adelaide travelling north on Wednesday, the 28-player squad was put through a more than two-hour session on Metricon Oval on Thursday ahead of the final meeting of the match committee.

Small forward Lachlan Murphy said the intensity of the group was high.

"We've got 28 blokes up here at the moment so competition for spots is really tough and it was a very intense session, the boys got going, the skills were sharp and the vibe was really, really good," he said.

"Blokes like me, we need to be playing well every week, and we've got the young kids coming in and buzzing, Benny Davis and Tyson (Stengle) and Elliott (Himmelberg) coming in … they push us to train even harder, it's a good problem to have."

The last time the Crows played the Gold Coast Sun, small forward Lachlan Murphy felt the full force of a hit from Jarrod Harbrow. Picture: SARAH REED

Murphy said the Crows early arrival on the Gold Coast was proving a good opportunity for the squad to spend quality time together.

"It's a long season, and to be able to come up as a group spend time together in our lines and as a group is really nice," he said.

"And obviously, recovery at the beach, is not in 1C, but in 20C is a bit nicer … the conditions are obviously a little different to what they are in Adelaide, so we come up here, it's sunny, mid-20s and that's probably the conditions we'll be playing in … it's going to set us up really well for Saturday night."

Murphy said the Crows had reviewed their horrendous second half against Port Adelaide in last Saturday's Showdown 47 and were confident they could put it behind them and get back to playing the brand of footy they liked for a full four quarters.

"We are confident going in this week," he said.