Crows have luck of the Irish on their side

Crows AFLW Irish recruit Ailish Considine with her mother Kay at Adelaide Oval, Ailish's family flew out from Ireland to watch her play in the grand final. Picture: AAP/Brenton Edwards

Crows AFLW Irish recruit Ailish Considine with her mother Kay at Adelaide Oval, Ailish's family flew out from Ireland to watch her play in the grand final. Picture: AAP/Brenton Edwards

There is nothing quite like a hug from your mum and for the first time in 88 days Adelaide Crows AFLW Irish recruit Ailish Considine will finally get one.

Considine's mother, Kay Considine, arrived in Adelaide on Saturday after making the 16,684km journey to watch her daughter play in the AFLW grand final.

The 26-year-old, who became the Crows' first female international signing in September, was looking forward to seeing her mum again.

"I will probably just get a typical 'mother hug'," the utility said.

"It's (being apart) not that bad being apart because we are always in contact.

"But being in the moment with her will be nice and just to give her a hug.

"I think she will probably get a little bit emotional when she gets here.

"I didn't think she would come.

"I'm so delighted that she is making the trip.

"The fact we are playing in a grand final and now my mother is actually going to be here for it, you couldn't write that script."

The utility spent 10 days with her family at Christmas before returning to Adelaide on New Year's Day.

Crows AFLW Irish recruit Ailish Considine with her brother Keith and sister Eimear at Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Picture: AAP Image/Brenton Edwards

The former Gaelic footballer said her teammates and housemate, Gerry Noonan, had made being away from her family easier.

"I thought it would be hard and I thought I would struggle without my family," she said.

" But settling in as been so good because of the girls at the club and Gerry at home.

"Gerry is actually from Ireland originally but she moved here about 30 years ago, so I have a nice mum away from home."

Kay, 61, spoke to The Advertiser before her flight to Adelaide and could not wait to finally see her daughter.

"I miss Ailish terribly," Kay said.

Ailish Considine in action for the Crows. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Media

"But I could never stand in the way of her following her dreams and she is so happy in Adelaide.

"(When I see her) I'll hug her to bits and then I'll probably cry.

"I had said at the start of her Australian adventure that I would go to the final if they got there.

"I didn't even think she would get a game.

"She proved me wrong and I couldn't go back on my promise."

Considine did, however, have the luck of the Irish on her side.

She was almost rubbed out of the grand final after being charged with rough conduct for bumping Geelong midfielder Danielle Orr in the preliminary final last week.

Ailish Considine about to tackle Geelong’s Danielle Orr during the AFLW preliminary final at Adelaide Oval this month. Picture: AAP /David Mauriz

But she escaped suspension and was free to play in the flag decider.

Kay said she had streamed the Crows AFLW games online this season and was looking forward to finally experiencing one live.

"As I'm not up to speed with the rules I might be a bit more subdued," Kay said.

"(A win) would surely be the icing on the cake.

"We would be over the moon for Ailish and all her wonderful new friends in Adelaide."