Crowe calls Boomers game a ‘rip off’

Fans dug deep into their pockets and splashed the cash when it was announced Team USA would be coming Down Under to take on the Boomers in a two-game series at Marvel Stadium.

The initial announcements listed the biggest names in the NBA as taking part before one after another they all started pulling out.

But before that happened fans had already outlaid their hard earned dollars with some parting with $500 for seats on the ground level.

But on the day of the game images began flooding social media with questions being raised about the visibility for fans.

Once they started rolling in to the stadium it only got worse as fans fumed about not even being able to see the court.

Even Australia's biggest filmstar, Russell Crowe, tweeted his dismay over the seating fiasco with a video of his view being completely obstructed by fans in front of him.

The only thing achieved tonight by @BasketballAus was enjoining with the promoters in ripping off well meaning lovers of the sport. It was a farce. https://t.co/M04iiL26Xm — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 22, 2019

Not only did Crowe voice his displeasure over his seats, he retweeted a fans handy tip for those attending Saturday's game.

"Everyone going to Saturday's game here's a tip. Get a refund tomorrow, watch it at home and buy your kids a basketball jersey," the tweet read.

$1500 a ticket for this view. AUS v USA .

Jokes on me.

If you weren’t among 50,000 there and you chose to watch it on tv at home, good decision . pic.twitter.com/VlNuXWp6iI — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 22, 2019

The ugly views led many fans to compare the disaster to the now infamous Fyre Festival which made international headlines back in 2017.

Promoted as a "luxury music festival" what actually eventuated was a disaster on such a grand scale it led to jail time for event organiser Billy McFarland.

While event organisers shouldn't be worried about jail time over the set up of the Boomers vs Team USA game, fans were still left seething over the "stitch up".

This USA basketball tour is like sport's Fyre Festival. Just stumbling from one disaster to the next. — Eric George (@ericpaulgeorge) August 22, 2019

Fans watching on from home weren't any happier with many left annoyed by the odd camera choice for the contest.

The camera angle is a bit weird #BoomersUSA — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) August 22, 2019

As the superstars continued to withdraw from the Team USA squad, the requests from fans for refunds flooded in.

But until the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) stepped in, fans were left without the option of getting their cash back.

On the Thursday however that all changed with the consumer watchdog confirming refunds were being made to ticketholders.

DEVELOPING - The @acccgovau has confirmed that the promoter of tonight's @BasketballAus v @usabasketball (@TEG_Live) has begun making refunds to ticket-holders, after concerns that the advertising for the event was misleading, by showing players who are not taking part (1/2). — Seb Costello (@SebCostello9) August 22, 2019

$150 floor seats and you can’t see the court. All the players dropped out too. What a stitch-up. #BoomersUSA pic.twitter.com/5IWh3e74RK — Wade Shipard (@wadeshipard) August 22, 2019

@OlgunUluc this is the view from two seats that cost over $300 can’t see anything.... pic.twitter.com/yElTILXMpM — Leanne Willis (@Willis43Willis) August 22, 2019

From this far up i can pretend all the stars are suiting up as there’s no way I can make out who each guy is. #BoomersUSA pic.twitter.com/663t1Suh7B — Mark K (@mkhoops) August 22, 2019

Fyre Festival but for Australian basketball https://t.co/Mo2IEJ1W7K — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) August 22, 2019

