Crowds of 50 people turning up to fight for rentals

ONE bedroom studios in Byron Bay are renting for upwards of $450 a week, while the cheapest family home on the market starts at $750.

That's if you can even find a place to start looking in Byron itself, things are slightly cheaper in the hinterland.

Properties are scarce on realestate.com.au and there are reports of up to 50 people turning up to rental inspections.

The combination of COVID-19, people wanting to escape the city, and school holidays have all exacerbated the situation.

It's tight as a drum for permanent and holiday rentals in Byron Bay right now.

And, if you can find a place or a bed, you are going to have to pay for it.

Social media is abuzz with the chronic shortage of affordable rentals in Byron Bay itself.

A post by Amanda Fysh on the Byron Bay Community Board Facebook page about the lack of affordable rentals drew a slew of comments.

"A local caravan park wants to rent an ugly outdated two bedroom cabin for $695 per week! I have never seen anything like it. Cashed up city people from Sydney/Melbourne taking all our rentals or offering to pay large amounts of money for a room. I rent my rooms for a reasonable price but had a man from Sydney offer me months in advance When is this going to stop?" she posted.

Commenting on the post Elisabeth Newhouse said: "My friend who lives in Ballina said she was talking to her real estate agent who said they have never seen anything like it. They have never seen so many people looking for somewhere to live. There are about 50 people looking at the rentals and most of them are from Sydney. Locals have no chance any more."

Diego Chamon said: "I've been living here for 10 years, and now I see myself and my partner without a place to live. Since we have to move out of our place before Sunday. There is nothing available anymore, and wherever is available is tremendously expensive."

The scarcity of rental properties is matched by a school holiday crush on hotel and motel bookings

If you were looking for a double room for two people in Byron on Wednesday night there's only three motels in Byron you could book ranging in price from $180 a night to $235.