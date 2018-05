THUMBS UP: Natalie and Taj Gibbons at the Japanese Festival of Children's Day 2018.

THUMBS UP: Natalie and Taj Gibbons at the Japanese Festival of Children's Day 2018. Jasmine Minhas

HUNDREDS of locals gathered at the North Coast Botanic Gardens today to celebrate the Japanese Festival of Children's Day.

Hosted by the Koi Society of Coffs Harbour, in collaboration with the Bonsai Society and the Australia-Japan Society, it was a fun-filled day perfect for all ages.

The day featured Taiko drummers, magicians, watermelon smashing competitions, kite flying, pop-up restaurants and more.

See the photo gallery below.