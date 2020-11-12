Over the last few years he has referred to himself as a female and asked to be referred to as a woman inside jail.

Over the last few years he has referred to himself as a female and asked to be referred to as a woman inside jail.

Cross-dressing serial killer Reginald Arthurell has been released from Long Bay prison after spending the last 23 years behind bars.

The self confessed killer, 75, has told prison authorities he hopes to have a sex change and live the rest of his life as a woman.

Over the last few years he has referred to himself as a female and asked to be referred to as a woman inside jail.

In 1997 Arthurell was sentenced to 24 years jail for the brutal killing of church goer Venet Mulhall, who had allowed Arthurell to live with her after his release from jail for two other killings.

Reginald Arthurell has been linked to at least four violent deaths. Picture: In the hands of Evil' by Paul Quin.

"How can we as a society allow a man who has killed at least three people and suspected of other unsolved murders out the streets is insane," Ms Mullhall's brother Paul Quinn said.

"The NSW Attorney-General, Mark Speakman could have applied to have him kept in jail beyond his sentence but that boat appears to have sailed.

"I know it is said he is heavily monitored while on parole but that ends next March and after that he will be free to go about whatever he wants to do. That is a frightening thought for everyone in the community."

Before killing Ms Mullhall, Artherull pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his stepfather Thomas Thornton in Sydney in May 1974 as well as naval officer Ross Browning in the Northern Territory in November 1981.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said he would not apply to the Supreme Court for a continuing detention order because he believed it had no chance of succeeding.

"Why wouldn't you at least try is all I can say," Mr Quinn said.

Originally published as Cross-dressing serial killer walks free from jail