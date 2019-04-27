WATCH: Croc reportedly snatches dog from Queensland beach

SHOCKING footage has emerged of a crocodile reportedly snatching a dog from a North Queensland beach.

Cardwell resident Cindy-lou Togo claimed the footage was shot at Cardwell Beach this week but could not verify the exact location.

She shared the footage, shot by someone else, on social media to alert people of the possible dog-eating crocodile.

Ms Togo has lived in Cardwell for 26 years and said she had never seen anything like it, even though she knew crocodiles frequented the beach.

"It's well known crocodile habitat," she said.

"We fish the beach all the time with the family. We do see (crocodiles) up and down the beach."

A large crocodile was last year filmed devouring a dead grouper, which went viral on social media.

Crocodiles have also been seen eating turtles around Cardwell.

Ms Togo said she did not think Cardwell's crocodile population had reached problematic proportions.

She said people should use common sense and abide by the permanent signs warning people the beach is inhabited by crocodiles.

"You've just got to keep an eye on the water," she said.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said wildlife officers observed a 3.5m crocodile when they placed recent crocodile sighting signage at the beach.

The spokesman said crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour were targeted for removal.

He said dogs should be kept on a lead or under control when on beaches in crocodile country.

There have been other crocodile sightings at the Cardwell beach on April 16 and April 19.

The department said it was monitoring for further reports.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said it was the first he had heard of a dog reportedly being taken by a croc in Cardwell.

He said if the Katter 's Australian Party's Safer Waterways Bill had passed, it would prevent such instances.