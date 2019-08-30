Crocodile dumb-dees: Pair risk it all in croc trap

Tim and his mate decided it was a great idea to pose in front of a croc trap on the Katherine River near Nitmiluk Gorge. Picture: Supplied

TWO self-appointed "experts" on the Katherine River have risked their lives - all for an Instagram snap.

The men, one of whom admitted to sinking more than a couple of cans that day, said they slipped into the water of Katherine River, just downstream of Nitmiluk Gorge last week.

One half of the dopey duo told the NT News they pulled the stunt in the pursuit of social media glory.

The man, known only as Tim, said it was the first time he had swum into a croc trap and they were a bit hesitant at first.

"(But) I figured it would be all right, it had been a poor wet season and they hadn't caught much out that way," he said.

"We did it for the photo honestly."

The NT News agreed to blur his mate's face so as not to bring shame to his family.

But Tim had no such concern, saying his "mum didn't raise no pussy".

The potty pair spent a few minutes hanging around the trap before swimming back to their boat.

Tim said they were "pretty well experts" on the stretch of river.

He said he was aware what they were doing was wrong.

Department of Tourism, Sport and Culture Senior Wildlife Ranger John Burke said there were risks associated with getting into a waterway where croc traps were.

"Crocodile traps are placed in areas crocodiles are known to inhabit, so there are real risks associated with behaviour such as this," he said.

"We encourage people to Be Crocwise and stay away from crocodile traps."

It is illegal to interfere with a crocodile trap. It can land you in hot water with a maximum fine of $7,850 or six months imprisonment.

Four crocodiles have been caught at various traps in the Katherine River this year.

In July a 4.7m crocodile was captured by the croc team at a trap 60km south of Katherine.

The 600kg beast was the largest croc to have ever been caught in the river system.

If anyone sees someone interfering with a crocodile trap they should call the Crocodile Management Team on 0419 822859.