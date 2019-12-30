Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A freshwater crocodile was captured in the main street of Palmerston overnight.
A freshwater crocodile was captured in the main street of Palmerston overnight.
News

Crocodile takes a stroll along town's main street

30th Dec 2019 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A crocodile has been spotted and captured in one of the main streets of Palmerston overnight.

Police were called after a member of the public saw a 1m crocodile on Temple Terrace last night and found the animal walking along the footpath outside the new Palmerston Police Station.

The crocodile was safely captured and has since been relocated with the help of a ranger.

NT Police said the incident was a reminder to the public to beware of increased crocodile activity in the Darwin area during the wet season, especially near water ways.

crocodile palmerston wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search for two men missing off the Mid North Coast

        premium_icon Search for two men missing off the Mid North Coast

        News A search has resumed for two men missing in a small dinghy off the Mid North Coast in NSW after family members raised the alarm.

        PLEA: Police speak out after 20th fatal in one district

        premium_icon PLEA: Police speak out after 20th fatal in one district

        News The toll climbs after another fatal crash on Saturday

        TESTING THE BEST: Big, bad bulls challenge top rodeo stars

        premium_icon TESTING THE BEST: Big, bad bulls challenge top rodeo stars

        Rodeo Find out who fared best on the ‘elite machines’ at the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo.

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News They have urged other states and territories to do the same