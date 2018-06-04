Menu
A girl fishes (right) near a croc trap set up (left) at Palmerston.
Offbeat

Girl ventures into water just metres from croc trap

by WILL ZWAR
4th Jun 2018 7:30 AM

THE Territory is notoriously a crazy place, but every now and then something pops up that still defies belief.

Driver mother-of-three Melinda MacMillan had one of those moments on Thursday afternoon, when she spotted a young girl, standing in the water, fishing, just metres from a croc trap at Sanctuary Lakes, Palmerston.

"We were at the park, looking for the NT rocks, when we saw them in the water, fishing," she said.

"You often see kids fishing, but not standing in the water."

Ms MacMillan said the girl's mother was standing nearby, and the trap would have been in plain view of them, giving an ominous warning. She said she visits the lake every few days and had never seen any crocs there.

"I haven't seen any crocs there but I know there is one there because I've seen pictures of one there," Ms MacMillan said.

"I think it's only a freshy, but still I wouldn't want my kids in the water."

