Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Public Television Service crew members Kuan Yu Chen and Wu Nan Chen are seen filming Darwin local Angus Copeland at Crocasaurus Cove. PICTURE: KERI MEGELUS
Public Television Service crew members Kuan Yu Chen and Wu Nan Chen are seen filming Darwin local Angus Copeland at Crocasaurus Cove. PICTURE: KERI MEGELUS
Offbeat

Croc Candy story to wow Asian audience

by GARY SHIPWAY
25th Apr 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sweet tale of success of Darwin's littlest CEO Angus Copelin-Walters is going international.

A production company from Taiwan has been following the Fannie Bay nine-year-old this week filming and interviewing him for a new TV show to be aired in Taiwan and Greater Asia in September.

Public Television Service crew members Kuan Yu Chen and Wu Nan Chen are seen filming Darwin local Angus Copeland at Crocasaurus Cove. PICTURE: KERI MEGELUS
Public Television Service crew members Kuan Yu Chen and Wu Nan Chen are seen filming Darwin local Angus Copeland at Crocasaurus Cove. PICTURE: KERI MEGELUS

 

The program is titled Sweet CEO and will share Angus' Croc Candy business story as well as showcase Darwin and what it's like living in croc country.

An important part of the show will be working with Larrakia people and elder, Tony Lee to discuss Angus' future candy projects using bush tucker ingredients.

Angus admits it's been a bit scary to be filmed for a whole week.

"But I can't wait to see the show," he said

"So many people will see Darwin in Asia and it might bring more tourists to buy my NT-flavoured candy."

More Stories

Show More
asian audience croc candy store darwin tourists tv

Top Stories

    PHOTO GALLERY: A morning to honour the fallen

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: A morning to honour the fallen

    News IT was a morning to remember with locals and visitors gathering to pay their respects during Anzac Day dawn services.

    A guide to local Anzac Day Services

    A guide to local Anzac Day Services

    News Ceremonies honour sacrifices made at war. See times and locations.

    PHOTO GALLERY: Navy Squadron marches on Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Navy Squadron marches on Coffs Harbour

    News 725 Squadron navy freedom of entry at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

    Life saving gift by local community trust

    Life saving gift by local community trust

    News Another amazing effort by the Pink Silks Trust