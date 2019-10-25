CRL honours Group 2 supremo

HONOURED: Jim Anderson (right) was given Country Rugby League Life Membership along with Bob Walsh.

HONOURED: Jim Anderson (right) was given Country Rugby League Life Membership along with Bob Walsh.

AFTER 48 years of dedicating his time to local rugby league, Jim Anderson has been immortalised in the most fitting way possible.

Country Rugby League awarded Anderson life membership in Sydney last Friday in front of dignitaries of the game. After a short stint away from the North Coast, Anderson returned to the region in 1971, playing for Bellingen and joining the committee as a wide-eyed 21-year-old.

"I thought it was a big deal getting on the committee at the time," Anderson said.

"I remember I rang my wife, who was my girlfriend at the time and told her.

"She said how great it was, but I think she's regretted it ever since (laughs)."

Anderson spent years helping Bellingen off the field, with the highlight of his tenor coming in the 80s.

"In 1981 we made a young Robert 'Rip' Taylor captain," he said.

"We got off to a slow start but ended up winning the competition.

"It was one big family country rugby league back then, everyone played for their home town.

"It was a lifestyle, it was the one day of the week the farmers would have off work and come into town."

The following year Bellingen won the statewide Clayton Cup, an incredible achievement for a small community.

The club would also go on to win eight premierships in 11 years during that phase.

In his current position of Chief Administrative Officer of Group 2, Anderson looks after the region in the big smoke. "I've been travelling down to Sydney for meetings for the last 16-17 years.

"There's been a lot changes in my time, one of the biggest challenges is getting volunteers to keep it all going.

"Back in the day the ladies were the backbone of the club, now they're playing league tag and on the verge of playing tackle."

Anderson said he wouldn't be surprised if Group 2 had a fully-fledged women's tackle competition by 2021.