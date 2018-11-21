CRL bring in new rules for 2019

NEW RULES: CRL have introduced rule changes for the 2019 Group 2 season.

Rugby League: Local league players might have to run a few extra laps of the field in preparation for the 2019 season after Country Rugby League introduced a new interchange rule for the Group 2 competition.

Interchanges will drop from 10 to eight next year, the same amount used in the National Rugby League.

Coffs Comets senior president Steve Gooley said the club isn't concerned about the rule change.

"We're happy with that change, it will make teams concentrate on fitness a bit more which is a good thing,” Gooley said.

"There'll be a bit of focus on it during pre-season.”

The other major change is the introduction of a player rating system, with first grade teams in Group 2 limited to a total player value of 1500 points in their selected 17 each weekend.

CRL believe the system will build stronger clubs and competitions by creating an evenly matched playing field and discourage the inflation of player payments.

Each player is categorised into a particular band based on where they come from and what they have achieved in their career.

Players who have played three consecutive seasons with the same club will have a rating of zero to encourage player loyalty.

Player values will be determined by an independent CRL panel composed of personnel who are not associated with any club in the competition.

Gooley said the points system is a good move and won't force the defending premiers into shedding players.

"We're fine with that system, we've had a look back at the teams we had on the paddock last year and we didn't go anywhere near the 1500 points,” he said.

"It should be a good way to encourage clubs to develop their juniors.”

Clubs will be notified two weeks prior to the season how many points each of their registered players are worth and have five days to dispute a rating if they don't agree with it.