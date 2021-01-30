‘Critical issue’ for banana growers ahead of bypass start

An banana plant affected by Panama disease, Paul Shoker and a map of the land affected by the proposed bypass route.

An banana plant affected by Panama disease, Paul Shoker and a map of the land affected by the proposed bypass route.

When the real bypass work starts local banana growers will be relying on the vigilance of hundreds of workers to contain the spread of a disease that can knock out entire crops – forever.

The Coffs Coast has been living with Panama disease for “decades” according to local banana grower and NSW Farmers Coffs Harbour secretary Paul Shoker and ahead of one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the region’s history it is shaping up as a critical issue.

Panama disease race 1 and 3 is a fungal disease which destroys crops and prevents the lady finger and ducasse variety of bananas from growing in the affected soil.

“Once your plant starts showing symptoms of it you can’t grow a commercial crop and there is no cure,” Mr Shoker said.

“If you want to continue growing those varieties you basically have no other option, you might have to look for another farm. That’s why it’s such a critical issue.”

Being a soil borne disease it is easily spread through the movement of vehicles, people, animals and water, meaning it will have to be front of mind when work starts on the bypass.

“Obviously when you have a project like the Coffs bypass you have big movements of soil and that is why it is so critical the (biosecurity) practices around that project … are sound,” Mr Shoker said.



The issue has been raised since the beginning of the bypass planning process and according to the NSW Government’s biodiversity assessment the disease is already present at properties within the bypass footprint.

That prompted the development of a draft Panama Disease Control Management Plan and a Transport for NSW spokesperson said discussions with key stakeholders would begin in February.

“The Coffs Harbour bypass project team is working with banana growers and the NSW Department of Primary Industries to mitigate the spread of the disease,” the spokesperson said. ﻿

“Project team members and contractors have been educated about the need to be vigilant about the potential spread of Panama disease, with specific control measures implemented for the disease.”

Those control measures, like spraying down boots and equipment, were evident at the “official start” of the project when politicians gathered to turn a ceremonial sod ahead of the demolition of a Bruxner park home.

TfNSW previously implemented disease control measures in 2015, on the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads Pacific Highway upgrade project, to prevent the spread of a disease caused by a Chytrid fungus to local threatened species of frogs.

In North Queensland strict biosecurity measures are in place to protect banana plantations from Panama disease Race 4, which affects the cavendish banana species. The strains of Panama disease in Coffs Harbour only affects the lesser-grown lady finger and ducasse variety.

“The basic principle for all team members and contractors is known as “Come Clean, Leave Clean” and this is being implemented whenever entering or leaving banana plantations.”

While the disease does not affect the more prevalent Cavendish banana, Mr Shoker said the growing instance of the disease could be due more farmers looking ducasse and lady finger for their better financial returns.

He added that while was likely the disease was already present in some areas, only being discovered once the “niche” varieties had been planted, there was still a big risk of cross contamination and stressed the importance of good biosecurity practices.

For the average citizen, this meant never walking onto a farmer’s property without permission and Mr Shoker said the proximity of the banana farms to town meant it wasn’t uncommon to see people having a sticky beak, unaware the risk it posed to the crop.

“One thing we have noticed is you get tourists wandering into the middle of your banana patch taking photos,” he said.