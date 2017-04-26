Critical investigation after fatal crash

A CRITICAL incident investigation has been launched after a fatal crash near Grafton.

On Tuesday, about 8.40pm, police attended Lillypool Rd, Bom Bom, after receiving information about a concern for welfare.

Police noticed a vehicle matching the description of a car they were concerned about travelling in the opposite direction.

Police did a u-turn as the other vehicle drove away.

A short time later police located the vehicle which had crashed into a tree.

The male driver was trapped and died at the scene.

A crime scene has been established at the location, which will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

A critical incident team from the Northern Region will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

No other details are available at this time; however, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who can assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.