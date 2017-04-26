25°
News

Critical investigation after fatal crash

26th Apr 2017 11:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A CRITICAL incident investigation has been launched after a fatal crash near Grafton.

On Tuesday, about 8.40pm, police attended Lillypool Rd, Bom Bom, after receiving information about a concern for welfare.

Police noticed a vehicle matching the description of a car they were concerned about travelling in the opposite direction.

Police did a u-turn as the other vehicle drove away.

A short time later police located the vehicle which had crashed into a tree.

The male driver was trapped and died at the scene.

A crime scene has been established at the location, which will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

A critical incident team from the Northern Region will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

No other details are available at this time; however, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who can assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bom bom coffs clarence fatal crash lillypool rd

Specialist police to examine house fire scene

Specialist police to examine house fire scene

Forensic investigation into Anzac Day house fire.

Three vehicle crash at Coffs Harbour intersection

Multiple vehicles have crashed at a Coffs Harbour intersection

Two children transported to hospital after close call

Coffs Harbour Lifeguards have issued a reminder to always supervise children near or in the water.

Ambulance called after children found struggling in water.

Laughter really is the best medicine

SELFIE TIME: Camp Quality kids take time out for fun at the Big Banana.

Essential time out from hospital

Local Partners

Tackling plastic pollution on our beaches

A clean up of McAuley's Beach will be taking place this Saturday as part of a campaign to tackle the issue of plastic pollution.

Moments from Anzac Day 2017

Anzac Day march in Coffs Harbour.

Photos of Anzac Day services from around the region.

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

SIMON opens up about what life is like after the cameras stop rolling

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

This MKR judge’s face says it all

Although maybe she accidentally sat on a pine cone.

MKR semi-final recap: Squab heads and bad desserts.

Carrie Bickmore caught out before the cameras rolled

The bubbly host looked like her usual... but

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin given overhaul by stylist

The Croc Hunter family before their transformation. Picture: Nigel Wright

Family matriarch Terri was reportedly the most hesitant to change

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

NEW LISTING

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $395,000

Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just a stone's throw from the Coffs CBD, this home offers the privacy of a bush property with all the...

Spacious Beachside Unit

5/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000

Located on the 1st floor in a pet friendly complex at the Eastern end of Karuah Avenue. This 2 bedroom beach-side unit is generously sized throughout with a large...

Location, location - only metres from beautiful Sapphire Beach...

44 Split Solitary Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $695,000 ...

Stunning home located metres from Sapphire Beach, enjoy the coastal lifestyle of the beach, fishing, surfing or just a stroll on the sand. Only minutes' walk away...

&quot;Prime Park Beach Investment Opportunity&quot;

6-8 Fitzgerald St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 24 12 12 $3,000,000

Perfect scale investment for SMSF and investors chasing solid rental yield with potential future capital growth in a prime investment location on the Coffs Coast. ...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $365,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

City Centre with Large Shed. Renovate Now, Develop Later

9 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This property has bucket loads of potential. A popular location walking distance to Coffs Harbour CBD, the property comprises a generously sized 3 bedroom cottage...

Stunning home in beautiful Korora...

1/21 Ballantine Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $569,000

Walking inside this stunning home only three years old, there is nothing more to do but move in and enjoy the Korora lifestyle. On the first level you will find...

&quot;Supersize Family Home&quot;

13 Nina Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $519,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with a tranquil reserve at the rear. Features of the home include 5 large bedrooms, ensuite, spacious formal & informal living...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Regional NSW house prices surge

Prices rise along the eastern seaboard, how did your house fare?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!